Albemarle County Real Estate Tax Relief applications due October 31

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Besides gathering candy on Halloween, you could be saving money, too.

The Real Estate Tax Relief application is due on October 31 for first-time applicants.

Applicants must be at least 65 years-old or disabled.

Albemarle County says the program helped more than 700 people in 2022.

“Don’t be intimidated by the application process,” Chief of Revenue Administration Jennifer Matheny said, “I have a great staff of people that are very dedicated to this program who will hold your hand and get your through the process.”

The county says once you submit the completed application you can find out what percentage of tax relief you qualify for in about a week.

