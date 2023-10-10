UVA researchers looking at how different people use Omega-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine believe people’s genes influence their ability to use Omega-3 and Omega-6.

UVA focused on African-Americans and Hispanic-American in this study. Their findings suggest similarities to other races, but also important differences. Researchers say these differences show the need to perform gene studies in diverse groups.

“What we learned is that some individuals can actually use the fatty acids that they get from diet more efficiently than others. So if you know that based on your genetic profile you do not efficiently use fatty acids, then you would want to be getting more of those from your diet,” UVA Associate Professor Ani Manichaikul said Tuesday, October 10.

