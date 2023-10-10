Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA researchers looking at how different people use Omega-3

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine believe people’s genes influence their ability to use Omega-3 and Omega-6.

UVA focused on African-Americans and Hispanic-American in this study. Their findings suggest similarities to other races, but also important differences. Researchers say these differences show the need to perform gene studies in diverse groups.

“What we learned is that some individuals can actually use the fatty acids that they get from diet more efficiently than others. So if you know that based on your genetic profile you do not efficiently use fatty acids, then you would want to be getting more of those from your diet,” UVA Associate Professor Ani Manichaikul said Tuesday, October 10.

RELATED: Omega-3 Findings Move Us Closer to ‘Precision Nutrition’

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville-area organizations team up to support hunger relief
(STOCK)
Piedmont Housing Alliance receiving $4.5M in federal funding
Service Dogs of Virginia (FILE)
Groups team up to help ACPD service dog
Rivanna River Company (FILE)
Rivanna River Company opening sauna in November
(FILE)
Doctors encourage women to get screened for breast cancer