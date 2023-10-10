Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Suspect wanted for larceny and credit card fraud in Louisa Co.

Larceny suspect.
Larceny suspect.(Bryan Hager | WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on thefts from multiple vehicles at the Pleasants Landing Marina.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, deputies responded to the marina for a larceny from a vehicle. Multiple reports were taken for thefts of wallets and other items from the vehicles of participants of a triathlon taking place at the marina.

Police say an unknown man entered several vehicles and stole multiple wallets. Credit cards from the stolen wallets were then used in a Fredericksburg area store for purchases totaling over $2,500.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the possible suspect:

Larceny suspect.
Larceny suspect.(Bryan Hager | WVIR)

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Church World Service in Harrisonburg signed its first lease, offering a stable, temporary home...
CWS Harrisonburg signs new lease for refugee temporary housing
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
ACFR Open House
ACFR’s Ivy Station hosts open house
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is holding its 100th Fire Prevention Week.
ACFR celebrating 100th Fire Prevention Week