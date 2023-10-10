Suspect wanted for larceny and credit card fraud in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on thefts from multiple vehicles at the Pleasants Landing Marina.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, deputies responded to the marina for a larceny from a vehicle. Multiple reports were taken for thefts of wallets and other items from the vehicles of participants of a triathlon taking place at the marina.

Police say an unknown man entered several vehicles and stole multiple wallets. Credit cards from the stolen wallets were then used in a Fredericksburg area store for purchases totaling over $2,500.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the possible suspect:

Larceny suspect. (Bryan Hager | WVIR)

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.