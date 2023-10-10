Advertise With Us
Rivanna River Company opening sauna in November

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Rivanna River Company is getting ready to open up a sauna next month.

“They created this incredible space down here and the sauna is just a lovely way to bring people down here during some colder winter months and get them connected with the river,” George Mackaronis with Rivanna River Company said.

The sauna will be opening November 3 and people will soo be able to make reservations online.

