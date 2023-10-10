Piedmont Housing Alliance receiving $4.5M in federal funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $15 million in federal funding for affordable housing us coming to Virginia, with several million dollars going to the Piedmont Housing Alliance.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday, October 10, that this funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund to finance the preservation, rehabilitation, development, or purchase of affordable housing or economic development and community service facilities such as day care centers, workforce development centers, and health care clinics.

“Every Virginian deserves the stability and security that affordable housing provides, but sadly, the lack of available affordable housing is one of the top issues we hear about from Virginians,” the Democratic senators said in a joint press release Tuesday. “We’re glad this federal funding is headed to communities in Virginia to help expand the availability of affordable housing options and make it easier for families to have a reliable roof overhead.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$4,500,000 for Piedmont Housing Alliance in Charlottesville

$4,000,000 for Virginia Community Development Fund, Inc . in Richmond

$3,750,000 for Virginia Community Capital, Inc. in Richmond

$3,150,000 for People Incorporated Housing Group in Abingdon

