Men’s & Boy’s Shop owner Mike Kidd has passed away

Men's & Boy's Shop
Men's & Boy's Shop(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Men’s & Boy’s Shop owner Larry Michael Kidd, also known as Mike Kidd, has passed away.

The shop, which is the oldest men’s clothing store in Charlottesville, will now be run by Kidd’s children.

“I’ve known Mike Kidd all my life. We bought clothing from Mike,” Tuel Jewelers owner Mary Loose DeViney said. “Mike was always someone that you talked to about downtown issues.”

In memory of Kidd, his family ask that people donate to the Cat Action Team of Charlottesville, a nonprofit supporting cats in central Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

