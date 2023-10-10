Louisa County’s Jayden Seaberry honored as Falcon Club Player of the Week

Louisa County, Va. (WVIR) - Our high school football player of the week helped Louisa County win a big rivalry game over Orange County on Friday, October 6.

Louisa County’s junior running back Jayden Seaberry is honored as the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Seaberry scored three first-half touchdowns on Friday, propelling Louisa to a 21-0 lead over rivaling Orange County.

The first two touchdowns were long runs of 55 and 63 yards.

Seaberry ran 227 yards total, leading Louisa to a 35-22 win.

Seaberry has been splitting time this season in Louisa’s backfield. Lousia teammate, Isaiah Wood was out on Friday, so Seaberry stepped up.

The junior running back is getting his chance to shine, in part because last year’s star running back for Louisa, Savion Hiter, transferred to Woodberry Forest.

