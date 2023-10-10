Groups team up to help ACPD service dog
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A special pup that works with Albemarle County police now has a spiffy new fence.
Fidy is a Yellow Labrador Retriever and has been ACPD’s witness service dog for a year.
Fidy came to police from Service Dogs of Virginia. They require Fidy to have some free-roaming area.
Three different organizations stepped up to make sure Fidy has a nice home while she and her handler are in between moves.
