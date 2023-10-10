Advertise With Us
Groups team up to help ACPD service dog

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A special pup that works with Albemarle County police now has a spiffy new fence.

Fidy is a Yellow Labrador Retriever and has been ACPD’s witness service dog for a year.

Fidy came to police from Service Dogs of Virginia. They require Fidy to have some free-roaming area.

Three different organizations stepped up to make sure Fidy has a nice home while she and her handler are in between moves.

