First responders get hands-on learning at IIHS in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some first responders spent Tuesday, October 10, learning about new technology and techniques to keep us safe.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Greene County provided hands-on learning today. Participants were able to practice pulling injured people out of new cars, such as electric vehicles.

“If we approach the cars of today the way we did even five years ago, it’s going to take us much longer. So today is a huge benefit for the fire rescue service that we learn about the technology and the building construction of these cars to help us out,” John Burruss with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs said.

Fire departments that attended this event included Albemarle, Crozet, and North Garden.

