First frost of season for part of the region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little milder today with a southwest breeze. Chilling down tonight with some frost likely for the Shenandoah Valley come Wednesday morning.

Expect a quick rise in temperature during the afternoons through Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of at least the next ten days!

Tracking the progress of our next cold front due in on Saturday. Showers will be on the increase. Also, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Cooler and breezy Sunday.

Below average temperatures into next week.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday overnight: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Areas of frost for the Shenandoah Valley. Some fog along the rivers and lakes.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, still mild and dry. Highs in the 70s. Lows milder in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

