Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

First Fall Frost for Parts of Region Tonight. Warmer Days Ahead

Autumn Cold Front to Bring Rain Saturday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn Chills tonight and the first frost of the season, for parts of the region, Frost Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley with lows down in the mid 30s. Across Central Virginia, upper 30s to low 40s.

After a cold start, temperatures will turn milder Wednesday. Warmest temperatures of the week, Thursday in the upper 70s. Still nice Friday, before a strong Autumn cold front arrives by Saturday. Rain showers and possible storm expected Saturday. Turning breezy and cooler by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Areas of frost, mainly Shenandoah Valley. Lows mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun gives way to more clouds. Mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Still warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

First Fall Frost for Some Tonight. Warmer Days Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Colder overnight
First frost of season for part of the region
Chilly overnight
Frost risk then milder ahead of cold front
Colder overnight
Valley frost alert