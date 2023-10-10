First Fall Frost for Parts of Region Tonight. Warmer Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn Chills tonight and the first frost of the season, for parts of the region, Frost Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley with lows down in the mid 30s. Across Central Virginia, upper 30s to low 40s.

After a cold start, temperatures will turn milder Wednesday. Warmest temperatures of the week, Thursday in the upper 70s. Still nice Friday, before a strong Autumn cold front arrives by Saturday. Rain showers and possible storm expected Saturday. Turning breezy and cooler by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Areas of frost, mainly Shenandoah Valley. Lows mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun gives way to more clouds. Mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Still warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

