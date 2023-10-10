Advertise With Us
Doctors encourage women to get screened for breast cancer

(FILE)
(FILE)(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors want to remind women to get screened.

Experts say getting an annual mammogram for women 40 and up is important, even if there is no family history of breast cancer.

Doctor Timothy Rooney with UVA says nipple discharge and breast pain are signs you should get checked out.

“Decrement or mortality, mammograms are known to decrease around 30% over time, so it’s really important that women understand that,” Dr. Rooney said.

He says if you’re experiencing symptoms, or need a mammogram, UVA is available.

