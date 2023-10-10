Developing storm may bring drenching rain

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Last nights showers, has led to areas of fog this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today, and milder temperatures. High pressure will keep conditions dry the next few days. Conditions will gradually warm into the upper 70s by the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next storm that is expected to bring soaking rain to the region by the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cuddler Alert !, clear , Valley frost, Low: 37-42

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

