Chilly Nights and Milder Days Ahead

Next Cold Front Arrives Saturday
Clearing, Chilly, Areas of Fog Tonight
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing skies and areas of fog tonight, More chills with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A dry and little milder afternoons through the midweek. The next Autumn cold front is set to arrive Saturday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Drier and breezy conditions are currently expected for Sunday.

Tonight: Clearing, areas of fog. chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain is likely. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

