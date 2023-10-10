Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Best in Business nominations are open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking you to nominate business leaders who make a positive impact on the community.

CRCC’s Best in Business Awards are now open. The three categories are; Business Leader of the Year, Small Business Person of the Year, and the Upstanding Award.

“We want to be telling the stories of all the really great work that is being done in the business community,” CRCC President & CEO Natalie Masri said, “We want to celebrate that broadly.”

Nominations are open until midnight October 15.

