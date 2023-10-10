Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area organizations team up to support hunger relief

By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Kroger, and Home Instead Senior Care are teaming up to support hunger relief.

Those who participated had one minute to fill their carts with as much food as possible.

University of Virginia Community Credit Union is giving a matching gift of up to $5,000 to the food bank.

BRAFB says it’s the most fun event of the year and it’s all for a good cause.

“It’s designed to raise awareness, bring in food, and bring in dollars to help us feed our neighbors in the community,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. “They not only have a lot of fun, but over the last 10 years we’ve generated enough money and food to provide about 620,000 meals.”

McKee says right now the number of people seeking food assistance is the same as it was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

