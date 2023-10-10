Advertise With Us
Albemarle working to improve reading scores among elementary school students

By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying some new tactics to fight SOL reading scores from declining.

ACPS says demographic and racial disparities play a part in why these scores are low. Students in elementary schools appear to be struggling the most.

“We have some wide achievement gaps for elementary students in reading,” Tiered Supports Instruction Director Craig Dommer said. “Our Black students don’t perform well, in addition to our special-education students, and our economically-disadvantaged students.”

County elementary schools will have a new learning plan next academic year.

“We’re implementing a new phonics-based curriculum this year from the University of Florida, which will hopefully teach kids to code better and help them with their reading performance,” Dommer said. “We’re also implementing a new curriculum in grades three-through-five. We have increased our staffing for reading specialists, particularly even in grades six-through-12, to help with the students who are coming out of elementary school who are still having difficulty reading. And we’re really trying to engage families.”

Governor Glenn Younkin (R) also announced a statewide program to target chronic absenteeism, which also plays a large part in achievement gaps.

“The All in Virginia Plan gives money to school divisions to help get an hour of tutoring,” Dommer said. “Families will have the opportunity to opt in or opt out of that opportunity.”

Albemarle County Public Schools says every school will have a family literacy night to talk with parents, though dates have not yet been set.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

