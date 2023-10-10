Albemarle students visit car dealerships for Career Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Ninth graders in Albemarle County got to leave the classroom Tuesday, October 10, and enter the workforce.

The field trip was part of the county’s Career Day.

“They’re learning things now so that way, when they graduate high school, they understand what it’s like to get out and what a salary is, how much a car would cost, things of that nature,” AHS Special Education Teacher Katie Cogar said.

Students toured the Flow Subaru and Honda dealerships. They got to learn all about car mechanics, sales, and distribution.

“I feel like it’s been a really good experience. I wouldn’t do this in my everyday life. Like, I wouldn’t just come here,” Anne Marie Kuckelman-Gibson said.

This field trip was the first time in a long time these students have gone out of the classroom on a school day.

“A lot of these kids, they were in elementary, middle school when COVID hit. So the field trips were canceled. And now that we’re getting back into the school, we’re trying to get more field trips,” Cogar said. “This may be something that they never thought that they would enjoy doing or talking about or seeing.”

