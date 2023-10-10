Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

ACFR’s Ivy Station hosts open house

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Albemarle County, the 100th Annual “Fire Prevention Week” is doing two things: keeping people informed and giving them a chance to meet their neighborhood firefighters.

AFCR Firefighter William Heywood says it’s important for kids to see firefighters outside of crisis situations.

“Especially in an emergency, they’re already freaked out seeing us in full gear and masks... and it’s a stressful situation. What we want them to do is come close to us, not run away from us,” Heywood said.

Firefighters staged a kitchen to show families what not to do.

”Remind parents not to leave towels on the oven if they have little kids and that the kitchen is not a place to be playing. It’s where adults only should be,” ACFR Senior Firefighter Alex Cathy said.

Some safe cooking tips include moving pot handles so they’re facing inward, keeping the vegetable oil away from the stove, and moving away any paper towels.

“Kitchen fires are one of the number one leading causes of house fires that we experience,” Cathy said.

For the Ivy Station especially, Heywood says these types of events are important.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here. So Fire Prevention Week is about safety, but it’s also a way to get out there to the public,” Heywood said.

Fire prevention activities -- including more open houses -- will happen every day for the rest of the week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

ACFR Open House
ACFR OPEN HOUSE
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is holding its 100th Fire Prevention Week.
ACFR celebrating 100th Fire Prevention Week
Light House Studio
Light House Studio accepting applications for annual film project (11p)
(FILE)
Columbia Gas of Virginia encourages low-income families to apply for assistance