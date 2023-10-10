ACFR’s Ivy Station hosts open house

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Albemarle County, the 100th Annual “Fire Prevention Week” is doing two things: keeping people informed and giving them a chance to meet their neighborhood firefighters.

AFCR Firefighter William Heywood says it’s important for kids to see firefighters outside of crisis situations.

“Especially in an emergency, they’re already freaked out seeing us in full gear and masks... and it’s a stressful situation. What we want them to do is come close to us, not run away from us,” Heywood said.

Firefighters staged a kitchen to show families what not to do.

”Remind parents not to leave towels on the oven if they have little kids and that the kitchen is not a place to be playing. It’s where adults only should be,” ACFR Senior Firefighter Alex Cathy said.

Some safe cooking tips include moving pot handles so they’re facing inward, keeping the vegetable oil away from the stove, and moving away any paper towels.

“Kitchen fires are one of the number one leading causes of house fires that we experience,” Cathy said.

For the Ivy Station especially, Heywood says these types of events are important.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here. So Fire Prevention Week is about safety, but it’s also a way to get out there to the public,” Heywood said.

Fire prevention activities -- including more open houses -- will happen every day for the rest of the week.

