Virginia Country Living Festival gets approved to return in 2024

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Country Living Festival was designed to encourage people to be self-sustainable. Successful numbers from participants, attendees, and ticket sales solidified its return.

“We had over 1000 people through the doors,” said co-founder Erin Moore. “For a first-year show, I think that’s pretty amazing, and we’re excited to get out there and see who else we can bring to the show. What we can give you, what we can educate you on, we’re going to go from the basics that we had last year and build on that.”

80 vendors came to the Augusta County Expo Center for the festival’s first run. Moore confirmed that planning for year two of the Virginia Country Living Festival has already begun.

“We’ll do animal processing, gardening, canning, beekeeping,” she said. “We had a lot of success, especially with people wanting to learn about those topics. We’re looking forward to bringing back those topics and more,.”

Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those in the community who understand farm life.

The Virginia Country Living Festival is scheduled to return Earth Day weekend: April 20-21, 2024

