Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia Country Living Festival gets approved to return in 2024

Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those within the community who understand...
Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those within the community who understand farm life.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Country Living Festival was designed to encourage people to be self-sustainable. Successful numbers from participants, attendees, and ticket sales solidified its return.

“We had over 1000 people through the doors,” said co-founder Erin Moore. “For a first-year show, I think that’s pretty amazing, and we’re excited to get out there and see who else we can bring to the show. What we can give you, what we can educate you on, we’re going to go from the basics that we had last year and build on that.”

80 vendors came to the Augusta County Expo Center for the festival’s first run. Moore confirmed that planning for year two of the Virginia Country Living Festival has already begun.

“We’ll do animal processing, gardening, canning, beekeeping,” she said. “We had a lot of success, especially with people wanting to learn about those topics. We’re looking forward to bringing back those topics and more,.”

Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those in the community who understand farm life.

The Virginia Country Living Festival is scheduled to return Earth Day weekend: April 20-21, 2024

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Report highlights suspension rates in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Report highlights suspension rates in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
White Horse Auto Wash feels like every car served is another opportunity to help someone else...
White Horse Auto Wash devotes breast cancer awareness efforts to manager’s wife
Snowshoe 10-6-2023
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage
stepping stones report
Stepping Stones report shows data trends for two-parent households