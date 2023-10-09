Advertise With Us
PVCC partnering with GMU

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is partnering with George Mason University.

“As a community college, our students come to us. Some of them want to transfer to a four-year institution and earn a bachelor’s degree, and this partnership is making pathways possible for our students,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said Monday, October 9. This is an opportunity for us to really work together to make sure our programs align. So when students leave Piedmont Virginia Community College, they can actually transfer with junior status in their major to Mason University.”

“This kind of a path guarantees that if they come in and they want to follow a certain path, and they stay at a level with their grades and they are supported by coaches along the way, that they can come right into George Mason. They won’t have to reapply, they will be automatically admitted,” GMU Academic Affairs Janette Muir said.

Students will earn their associate degree at PVCC, then their credits transfer seamlessly.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

