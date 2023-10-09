Gradual Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the jacket. Overnight lows will be the chilliest we’ve felt in a while, with temperatures reaching the 30′s and low 40′s. Into Monday, plan for mostly sunny skies with a low chance for showers. Better weather is to come though. Expect mostly dry weather with a gradually warming trend. By Thursday we’ll see the upper 70′s, before a system brings in more showers late Friday into Saturday, and another cool down next Sunday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice and mild. Highs around 70. Lows in the 40′s.

Thursday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny with late showers. Highs in the low 70′s.

Saturday: Showers. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60′s.

