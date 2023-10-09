Advertise With Us
Dramatic swing in temperatures this week

Another chance for more needed showers
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning chills will give way to a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. An approaching disturbance may bring a isolated shower chance to parts of the area today into this evening. High pressure will build in behind this system, clearing skies and warming temperatures for the rest of the week. Our next chance for widespread rain will be later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

