Columbia Gas of Virginia encourages low-income families to apply for assistance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Columbia Gas of Virginia wants to make sure Virginia families stay warm during the winter months.

It is encouraging families facing financial hardships to seek help through programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Eligibility requirements change season to season, so some households may qualify now and they may not even realize it,” Jennifer Montague with Columbia Gas of Virginia said, “It’s really important that people take the time to understand the benefits and apply for assistance as soon as possible.”

To apply or see if you are eligible follow the link here.

