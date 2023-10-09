Advertise With Us
Charlottesville trying to improve safety for pedestrians

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is trying to connect trails from Greenbrier Park over to Michie Drive.

The city’s next step is to construct a bridge and trails.

It was in the initial Meadow Creek Valley master plan, which the Charlottesville adopted in 2013.

Due to a lack of funding, the plan was never completed.

Now, the city has received money from VDOT to go to the next stages.

“There is not really a very safe way for anybody to walk from Michie Drive to Greenbrier School,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said, “If you [have] a second grader, you don’t want them walking on Brandywine Drive.”

City Council still has to approve the Meadow Creek plan, but Mayor Snook says they are trying to move quickly.

