Brief warm up before rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing over the region on this Monday will cause some more clouds, a breezy afternoon and a small chance for a shower.

Becoming milder each day through Thursday.

The next autumn cold front arrives Saturday with a widespread rainfall.

Cooler and drier next Sunday.

Monday afternoon: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A spotty sprinkle or shower through this evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Southwest breeze.

Monday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain is likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

