ACFR celebrating 100th Fire Prevention Week

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is holding its 100th Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With You.”

ACFR has events, pop-ups, and open houses planned for the entire week. There is also a week-long scavenger hunt that could win you a prize.

“This is the time that you can come by and meet your local firefighters, meet the people who are going to respond to your area,” Gilbert Monroe said Monday, October 9. “Learn all sorts of things about being safe at home, in your travels, as well as what you can do to support yourself.”

Fire Prevention Week will wrap up Saturday, Oct. 14, with a grand finale held at Hollymead Town Center.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

