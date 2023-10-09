7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a building.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

“The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers, while the other four victims were inside and outside of the building,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

