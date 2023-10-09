Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a building.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

“The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers, while the other four victims were inside and outside of the building,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Report highlights suspension rates in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Report highlights suspension rates in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those within the community who understand...
Virginia Country Living Festival gets approved to return in 2024
White Horse Auto Wash feels like every car served is another opportunity to help someone else...
White Horse Auto Wash devotes breast cancer awareness efforts to manager’s wife
Snowshoe 10-6-2023
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage