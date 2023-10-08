Advertise With Us
Virginia gets its first win of the season beating William & Mary 27-13

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa senior quarterback Tony Muskett threw two touchdowns and ran for another leading Virginia to its first win of the season, a 27-13 victory over William & Mary Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The ‘Hoos rushed for a season-high 221 yards, including 134 from senior Perris Jones. Virginia got touchdown catches from Malachi Fields and Malik Washington rallying from a 13-3 first half deficit for the win.

“It felt great, said Fields. “It showed us what we knew we could do, get a win if we come out and execute. We just have to keep that momentum moving forward. Very meaingful, a win, no matter how close or how big it is that means a lot for us.”

“After the game people were happy, people were celebrating, dancing, said UVa junior safety Jonas Sanker. “Coach Elliott always says that’s his favorite part of coaching is seeing the smile on people’s faces after we win a game.”

“When was the last time we were able to jump around and dance? it was awesome”, said UVA safety Coen King. “No matter the opponent, it’s awesome to just get a win and show what we can do as a team.”

“It’s very easy to start pointing figures and staying from the path, but everyone in the lockeroom and everyone in the program, we truly stayed the course,” said UVa quarterback Tony Muskett. “That need to win showed through today and that’s something to build off for the next six games.”

Virginia coach Tony Elliott says Muskett will likely need shoulder surgery at the end of the season but is playing through the pain.

The announced attendance at Scott Stadium was 38,289.

Virginia improves to 1-5 on the season. The ‘Hoos have a “bye” next weekend and play at 14th ranked North Carolina in two weeks.

