Earlysville Exhange holds October ‘Round up for Good’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are stopping by the Earlysville Exchange thrift store in October, you can score a good deal and help a Charlottesville non-profit.

For the entire month of October, Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle will be teaming up with Earlysville Exchange for its ‘Round up for Good’ program.

When customers check out, they will have the option to round up their check out totals. All the money collected gets donated directly to Meals on Wheels.

“We are really thankful for this partnership with Earlysville exchange. They’re really wonderful.” said Hailey Peterson with Meals on Wheels. “The people that work there are so excellent and kind and it’s going to do really great things for our clients and for their clients and just for our community in general.”

Meals on Wheels says all the donated money will go directly to covering the costs of food delivery for clients who, otherwise, would not be able to pay.

