Coldest since last spring

Briefly warmer late week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze from the northwest on this Sunday will continue to usher in the coolest temperatures since last April and early May.

Sun and clouds today with highs lower than Saturday.

Overnight low temperatures by Monday at dawn will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s! Some frost possible for mainly the Shenandoah Valley if the wind goes calm.

Watching the progress of a weak weather system heading our way from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley for Monday. It’ll bring a few more clouds, another breezy day with only an isolated sprinkle or brief rain shower risk.

Staying dry with a little warming trend mid to late week.

Tracking a stronger wet weather maker due in by later Friday and next Saturday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates on the timing of the rainfall.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s over the Shenandoah Valley to the low and mid 60s across central Virginia. Northwest breeze.

Sunday night A brisk evening. Partly cloudy to mainly clear sky. Lows in the colder mid 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Most communities will stay dry. Can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or passing shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with a high near 70 degrees. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. This will be the warmest day of the next week at least. Highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the milder 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible later in the day. Rain is more likely Friday night. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Saturday: Rain showers. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

