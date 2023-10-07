October Chills This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October Chills for the weekend! Few showers tonight into early Saturday morning, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Not much rain is expected and not everyone will see rain. Clearing skies, cooler and turning breezy Saturday with gusty winds from the northwest. Sunday still breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Below average temperatures through the weekend and into next week. Colder morning lows as well, in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas of frost possible, especially in the Valley by early Monday morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers. Lows 50s.

Saturday: Early clouds, spotty shower. Turning mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low 40s. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.