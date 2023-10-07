Modern Barbershop in Crozet turns 90

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - One barbershop in Crozet celebrated 90 years of service Saturday.

The Modern Barbershop was born in 1933, and today it lives on with the same family who opened it 90 years ago.

“It’s been part of my life since the day I was born. So near and dear to my heart, my family’s heart,” Lisa McCauley said.

McCauley is the current owner of Modern Barbershop and granddaughter to the original owner Vivian McCauley who opened the shop back in the early 30′s.

“My dad worked here with his father, Pete McCauley for 55 years,” McCauley said. “My dad worked here, and I worked with my dad for almost 20 years until his passing.”

McCauley says it’s important for her to keep this piece of Crozet history alive.

“I try to keep everything pretty much the same as my grandfather had it,” McCauley said. “Of course, we’ve had to do some updates but it’s just traditional, little barbershop. Nothing fancy.”

Looking back McCauley realizes just how long the historic Crozet shop has been around.

“With the Sandridge family we’ve done at least possibly six generations,” McCauley said.

A man named Leonard Sandridge was the first customer to step food into Modern Barbershop back in 1933. Saturday his great grandson Grant Sandridge sat in the same chair and got a haircut free of charge. 90 years later.

“It just feels like a rite of passage almost coming here, you know,” Sandridge said.

Sandridge says it’s the only barbershop he knows.

“It’s what makes the community special. I believe it’s a big part of the community,” Sandridge said. “Everyone comes here and talks, share stories, and I’m glad that I could be here for the 90th.”

And he plans to keep it that way.–

“It means you’re a sandwich when you’ve sat in this chair and been at this place, and I’m so glad that they’re experiencing their 90 years and hopefully 100,” Sandridge said.

McCauley says her and Modern Barbershop aren’t going anywhere and she looks forward to celebrating 100 years.

