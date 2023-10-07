Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights 10/6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:
Albemarle 34, Goochland 0
Fluvanna County 32, Western Albemarle 3
Louisa County 35, Orange County 22
Monticello 52, Charlottesville 8
Madison County 63, Luray 21
Buckingham County 57, Nottoway 0
Riverheads 14, Staunton 12
Appomattox 42, Nelson County 7
Fort Defiance 28, Stuarts Draft 14
Wilson Memorial 40, Buffalo Gap 6
