Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights 10/6

Amaje Parker scores
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:

Albemarle 34, Goochland 0

Fluvanna County 32, Western Albemarle 3

Louisa County 35, Orange County 22

Monticello 52, Charlottesville 8

Madison County 63, Luray 21

Buckingham County 57, Nottoway 0

Riverheads 14, Staunton 12

Appomattox 42, Nelson County 7

Fort Defiance 28, Stuarts Draft 14

Wilson Memorial 40, Buffalo Gap 6

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

