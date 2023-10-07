Brisk and cooler weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As advertised a week ago, this weekend would feature an autumn cold front. That front will sweep east today. Brining gusty northwest winds and cooler conditions.

Only a stray shower chance later Monday.

High temperatures will get back to near average later next week.

The next best rain chance will be Friday evening, overnight and into next Saturday morning.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates on the timing of the rainfall.

Saturday: A morning shower will quickly exit to the east. Clouds and sunshine with a gusty northwest wind this afternoon. Temperatures steady in the 60s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear with a brisk breeze. Lows in the chillier, low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cooler with a northwest breeze. Highs in lower 60s for central Virginia and mid to upper 50s across the Shenandoah Valley. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday overnight.

Monday: Sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A risk for some rain by the end of the day and especially Friday night. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.