Arrival of Cooler Temperatures

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong cold front brought gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and very little rain. The winds and cool weather continue into Sunday, with winds gusting to the low and mid 20′s, and daytime highs only reaching the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Overnight, we’ll feel some of the the coldest weather we’ve had since May, with temperatures in the 30′s and low 40′s. We could see, especially in upper elevations along the Blue Ridge some patchy frost, with frost advisories just to the west in the Alleghenies. A disturbance will bring a very low chance for a passing shower on Monday, otherwise, expect a dry week with gradually warming temperatures. Next best chance for showers being next Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows in the low and mid 40′s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 50′s to low 60′s. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice and mild. Highs around 70. Lows in the 40′s.

Thursday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Friday: Partly sunny with late showers. Highs in the low 70′s.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60′s.

