Wine Enthusiast Magazine nominates Charlottesville as a top wine region

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sipping wine in Virginia brings in a lot more than just a buzz: Wineries bring in tourism and help the economy.

Roughly 5,000 acres are planted across the commonwealth, more than 1,000 of those acres are located in Albemarle County.

The Virginia wine industry has a $1.7 billion economic impact on the state and garners more than 10,000 jobs.

“They’re local business owners, and then to see the support extend into restaurants and retailers is really great, as well. So they’re selling new wine and supporting local and making sure that glasses are genuine and up and everyone’s tables around the state,” Anna Anderson with Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office said.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine nominated Charlottesville as one of the top wine regions in the world.

