Urology awareness at UVA Health

By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is talking all things urology and how you can protect yourself.

Health experts say going to the bathroom several times and having blood in your urine may be a sign of some type of issue.

Doctors say issues with sexual dysfunction are common, and it is often a sign that arteries are being damaged.

“A lot of times it is because the very, very small arteries inside the penis start to get clogged up over time, just like the arteries in the heart can be clogged up with cholesterol or with plaque,” Urology Department Chair Doctor Kristen Greene said Friday, October 6. “Or it could be due to diabetes affecting the nerves that helped to control erections.”

Dr. Green says it is important to not be afraid to have the uncomfortable conversations with doctors, so you can stay as healthy as possible.

