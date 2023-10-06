TSA seeing more guns at checkpoints nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The U.S. is on track to break a record in the number of firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoints.

Last year, TSA stopped over 6,500 guns from being brought onto aircraft. So far this year, they’ve intercepted over 5,000.

“I think it’s really disturbing there’s now an announcement at the airport that warns people to take their guns out of their cases, and I just can’t imagine what it’s like to come to this country and hear that announcement,” said traveler Tory Gussman.

That calculates to an average of over 19 firearms found at checkpoints daily and an even more troubling statistic: over 94% of those guns were loaded.

“The most common excuse we hear is that I forgot I had my gun with me, and the next most common excuse is my husband packed my bag, or my wife packed my bag, and none of those excuses fly. There really is no excuse for trying to bring a gun through a security checkpoint,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Bringing a gun through a TSA checkpoint can get you into legal trouble. You could get arrested, cited, or face a civil penalty of up to nearly $15,000.

“A responsible gun owner knows the laws [and] knows that they should not be bringing it to a security checkpoint because, of course, you can’t carry a gun on a plane you can’t have it in the cabin of the plane, so don’t bring it to the checkpoint,” Farbstein said.

Aside from being dangerous, trying to bring a gun past TSA can also inconvenience your fellow travelers. It often causes backups for those waiting in line to have their carry-on checked.

Once TSA agents see on their screening machine that there’s a gun in someone’s bag. They have to call the police and wait for them to remove it.

“Meanwhile, you’ve got everyone who is in that lane behind the gun owner right, so the lane has come to a stop, and either they are waiting there, or they get shifted to another lane, which then makes that lane even longer,” said Farbstein.

TSA also wants to remind people that while you can’t bring guns through TSA checkpoints, you can still fly with a firearm, but you must get it in a checked bag, unloaded and locked hard-sided case.

The firearm must also be declared to the airline when you check your bag in.

