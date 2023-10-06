Advertise With Us
Sudden switch from summer to autumn

Approaching cold front will tumble temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and clouds are blanketing the region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today and above normal temperatures. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers to the region tonight into early Saturday. Behind the front skies will clear, wind will increase, and temperatures will cool. The cooler than normal pattern will stick around through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Morning shower, clearing, breezy & cooler, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

