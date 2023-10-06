Sudden switch from summer to autumn
Approaching cold front will tumble temperatures
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and clouds are blanketing the region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today and above normal temperatures. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers to the region tonight into early Saturday. Behind the front skies will clear, wind will increase, and temperatures will cool. The cooler than normal pattern will stick around through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Morning shower, clearing, breezy & cooler, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.