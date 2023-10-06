Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Senator Kaine speaks on Ukraine spending, government shut down

Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the government averted a shut down last week, the clock is still ticking for politicians to make a budget deal.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) weighed in Friday, October 6, saying there is still important work to do to avoid another shut down.

Sen. Kaine says that a part of this is deciding on the next significant investment in Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to get this done. I feel very confident in the Senate. In some ways, this should be the easiest year to get the budget deal, because we’ve already voted on what the numbers are,” the senator said.

Without new congressional action by November 17, the government will shut down.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage

Latest News

(FILE)
Wine Enthusiast Magazine nominates Charlottesville as a top wine region
The man accused of abducting and strangling a UVA student made his first court appearance early...
Man accused of attempting to abduct a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Light House Studio accepting applications for annual film project
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court