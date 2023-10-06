Senator Kaine speaks on Ukraine spending, government shut down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the government averted a shut down last week, the clock is still ticking for politicians to make a budget deal.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) weighed in Friday, October 6, saying there is still important work to do to avoid another shut down.

Sen. Kaine says that a part of this is deciding on the next significant investment in Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to get this done. I feel very confident in the Senate. In some ways, this should be the easiest year to get the budget deal, because we’ve already voted on what the numbers are,” the senator said.

Without new congressional action by November 17, the government will shut down.

