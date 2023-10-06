Man charged with murder in connection with Ferncliff Farms Lane investigation

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder at a Ferncliff Farms Lane home.

FCSO says deputies were called out around 6:15 a.m. Friday, October 6, for a reported disturbance. There, they found 57-year-old Carolyn Faith Grooms suffering from head injuries.

Grooms died at the scene shortly after.

Twenty-four-year-old Quentin Burgess is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Witnesses told investigators that Burgess is Grooms’ nephew, and that they lived at the same home.

Quentin Burgess. Photo provided by the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office. (FCSO)

