Madison County cracking down on Route 15 speeding

MADISON COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - After seeing several automobile accidents on Route 15, Madison County decided it needed a change to keep drivers safe.

There are more speed checks in place as the county works to get people to slow down.

“There’s been a significant increase in traffic on Route 15 over the summer. In addition to that, there has been more aggressive driving behavior,” Supervisor Jim Jewett said.

More cars on the road have made for more problems.

“I’ve been run off the road twice this summer by people passing on a double-yellow line,” Jewett said. “We started to have a larger number of fatal accidents towards the end of the summer.”

In response to the crashes, Madison County Sheriff Eric Weaver decided to step up patrols.

Drivers can expect to see speed checks and more deputies in the area.

“Sheriff Weaver has gotten support from VDOT. They put up a couple of signs, including a speed monitor sign,” Jewett said.

Jewett says all of this seems to be working, so far, and hopes to see progress continue.

“Speeding seems to have fallen back. It’s going to be an ongoing challenge for the sheriff to keep this up.” Jewett said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.