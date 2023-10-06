Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Madison County cracking down on Route 15 speeding

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - After seeing several automobile accidents on Route 15, Madison County decided it needed a change to keep drivers safe.

There are more speed checks in place as the county works to get people to slow down.

“There’s been a significant increase in traffic on Route 15 over the summer. In addition to that, there has been more aggressive driving behavior,” Supervisor Jim Jewett said.

More cars on the road have made for more problems.

“I’ve been run off the road twice this summer by people passing on a double-yellow line,” Jewett said. “We started to have a larger number of fatal accidents towards the end of the summer.”

In response to the crashes, Madison County Sheriff Eric Weaver decided to step up patrols.

Drivers can expect to see speed checks and more deputies in the area.

“Sheriff Weaver has gotten support from VDOT. They put up a couple of signs, including a speed monitor sign,” Jewett said.

Jewett says all of this seems to be working, so far, and hopes to see progress continue.

“Speeding seems to have fallen back. It’s going to be an ongoing challenge for the sheriff to keep this up.” Jewett said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage

Latest News

UVA Health (FILE)
Urology awareness at UVA Health
Images provided by Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle police respond to armed robbery at Tobacco Planet
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Charlottesville accepting applications for housing-related activities
Massanutten Regional Library
Massanutten Regional Library displays banned books