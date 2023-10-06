Light House Studio accepting applications for annual film project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light House Studio is accepting applications for its 19th annual Adrenaline Film Project.

The filmmaking workshop allows creators of any experience level to pitch, write, film, and edit a short movie in just 72 hours around the Charlottesville area.

“It really emulates the Hollywood system, the studio system, in a small microcosm, giving people the ability to see what their creativity looks like under those auspices,” Adrenaline Film Project Mentor Steve Robillard said.

Applications for the film project close Sunday, October 8.

More information and the application page for the Adrenaline Film Project can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.