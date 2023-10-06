Advertise With Us
High school football games on tap Friday, Oct. 6

Monticello High School Mustangs
Monticello High School Mustangs(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s week seven of the high school football regular season, and there are lost of important district games all over our area Friday, October 6, including four in the Jefferson District.

The biggest one is arguably Louisa County hosting Orange County. The Lions are almost unbeatable at home in “The Jungle,” and this season have a record 4-1 - including 2-0 in the district - led by freshman quarterback Jaheim Jackson.

Orange Co. has a record of 4-2, 2-1 in the district, and also has a strong running attack with Bubba Wells and Christian Simpson.

Orange lost to Louisa last year 49-7.

Also in the Jefferson District, Monticello hosts Charlottesville. The Mustangs have a record of 3-2, but are coming off a tough 21-7 loss to Louisa County.

Charlottesville is still looking for its first win. The Black Knights have beaten MHS five out of seven years, including a 27-14 win last season.

Also, Fluvanna hosting winless Western Albemarle, while AHS is at Goochland.

