Grab the Jacket!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the day with a cold front approaching. Tonight into early Saturday, the front will bring a few showers, with rainfall amounts of less than half an inch, so no need to cancel plans. With the frontal passage, prepare for a breezier and cooler end to the weekend. Winds are expected to gust to the low and mid 20′s, with cooler temperatures. At it’s coolest, Sunday will see daytime highs around 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Dry conditions will persist without another rain event in sight until next weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy with late showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday: Early showers then clearing and breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the low 40′s.

Sunday: Cool and sunny. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warming. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mild and sunny. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.