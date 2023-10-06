Charlottesville accepting applications for housing-related activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is accepting applications for housing-related activities.

The limited funding is made available through a competitive application process with several city-led programs.

Money will be made available through Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Fund, Housing Operations and Program Support, The Community Development Block Grant, and the Home Investment Partnership Programs.

“The program is designed to help low or very low-income households in terms of permanent housing and assistance with preserving their homes and providing healthy living environments,” said Director of the Office of Community Solutions Alex Ikefuna said.

Each program has specific criteria for which funding can be used.

More information can be found here.

