Albemarle police respond to armed robbery at Tobacco Planet

Images provided by Albemarle County Police Department.
Images provided by Albemarle County Police Department.(ACPD)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at Tobacco Planet.

ACPD announced Friday, October 6, that officers were called out to the store around 11:30 p.m. yesterday.

“An unknown Black male wearing all-black clothing entered the store, producing a handgun, and demanding cash. The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash prior to him exiting the store in an unknown direction of travel,” the department said in its release Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Arcoraci with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those who wish to remain anonymous.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

