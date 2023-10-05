‘We’re all partners in keeping each other safe,’ Pedestrian Safety Month in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Emergency personnel across the Valley stress the importance of safe travel during Passenger Safety Month.

October is Passenger Safety Month, and according to the Governor Highway Safety Association, 7,508 people died in accidents involving pedestrians in 2022. In the Shenandoah Valley, there have been 35 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2023, resulting in 33 injuries and five deaths.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said being distracted during your commute can have fatal consequences.

“People live on their cell phones today and their mobile devices,” Tobia said. “Unfortunately, they will be so enwrapped in whatever they are focused on, that they lose sight of whatever is going on around them; they lose sight and walk directly out into traffic. Unfortunately, it can have truly tragic consequences.”

Emergency services across the nation emphasize the need for public awareness of pedestrian safety. Tobia said one of the best allies for public safety is the community.

“Everybody needs to look out for everybody else,” Tobia said. “We’re all partners in keeping each other safe in this community.”

Tobia said putting away one’s cell phone can save a life. He said putting your phone out of reach and out of sight will eliminate distractions on the road or the sidewalk.

“If you’re driving in a car, put your cell phone in the back seat,” he said, “If you are walking or riding on a bicycle put, that phone in your pocket. There is literally nothing going on that is as important as your life.”

Tobia advised people to drive defensively and remain aware of their surroundings, no matter the time of day. He emphasized the importance of being proactive instead of reactive behind the wheel.

Tobia said common reasons for people to jump out into the road include:

Children running after a ball

People crossing the street in between parked cars

People under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol.

“You can’t always control what other individuals do,” Tobia said. “But we can always be in control of what we do. Being prepared for the possibility of having to take action to avoid a collision.”

However, Tobia said the time of day is an important factor in pedestrian incidents. According to the chief, most occur in the early hours of the morning or evening, when the sun can shine directly in a driver’s eyes, or at night when pedestrians and vehicles are difficult to see in the dark.

“Unfortunately, it creates circumstances where the driver is unable to react appropriately,” Tobia said.

Ken Slack, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said it’s important for individuals to remain seen when crossing the street, whether at a crosswalk or in the car.

“Whether you are driving or you are a pedestrian, if you need to cross make sure you have good visibility,” he said, “Whether you are on foot or behind the wheel, you have to keep those things in mind.”

Slack said VDOT has plans for pedestrian improvements in the Valley. He said these projects are not limited to sidewalks but include different visibility accommodations and studies in areas with high population density. You can find plans for upcoming projects on their website.

In the scenario of a pedestrian-involved crash, Tobia urged drivers to remain at the scene of the accident. He said fleeing the scene makes the issue worse for both emergency responders and the driver.

“Individuals become afraid,” Tobia said, “So they flee the scene because they are so afraid of getting into trouble. But in reality, fleeing the scene results in getting into more trouble than remaining at the scene ever possibly could.”

