CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Newsweek has ranked three UVA Health specialties in its 2024 list of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.

UVA gets its highest mark for neurosurgery, coming in at 61st on the list. Oncology and cardiology also ranked in the top 300.

